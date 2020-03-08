Alphacat Market Cap Achieves $796,358.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Alphacat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $796,358.00 and $82,970.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alphacat has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

