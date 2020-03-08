Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Altria Group worth $80,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.