Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is NS Partners Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9,431.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,821,283,000 after acquiring an additional 84,157 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded down $22.94 on Friday, reaching $1,901.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,273,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,991.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,838.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

