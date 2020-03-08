Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,465,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Amcor worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amcor by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,082,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Amcor by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

