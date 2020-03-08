American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of American Assets Trust worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,487,000 after acquiring an additional 338,284 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,225,000 after acquiring an additional 140,374 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 192,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 134,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

NYSE AAT opened at $41.28 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.33 per share, for a total transaction of $413,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,317 shares of company stock worth $1,710,820. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.