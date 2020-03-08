American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,457,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,921,295 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.55% of American International Group worth $690,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on AIG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

