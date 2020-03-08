AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One AmonD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $329,503.00 and approximately $105,255.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,690,782 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Hanbitco, OKEx Korea and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

