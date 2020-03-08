Amoveo Market Capitalization Hits $3.66 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Amoveo has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $609.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for approximately $53.85 or 0.00590304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

