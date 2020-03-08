Amoveo (VEO) Achieves Market Cap of $3.66 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $53.85 or 0.00590304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $609.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo's total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo's official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

