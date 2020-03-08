Analysts Anticipate Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.23. Baker Hughes posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Baker Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, Director William G. Beattie bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli bought 15,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. Insiders acquired a total of 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 84.71%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

