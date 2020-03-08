Analysts Anticipate CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.51. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $69,195,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.82. 3,109,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

