Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) will post $1.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. Rockwell Automation reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $27,486.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,625 shares of company stock worth $2,548,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK opened at $178.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $209.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rockwell Automation (ROK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.