Analysts Anticipate US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.06). US Xpress Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Xpress Enterprises.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

USX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:USX traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.03. 282,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. US Xpress Enterprises has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $198.31 million and a P/E ratio of -50.37.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $71,341.44. 34.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.