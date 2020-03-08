Analysts Expect BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) to Announce ($0.32) Earnings Per Share

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BlueLinx an industry rank of 180 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BXC. B. Riley reduced their price objective on BlueLinx from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlueLinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the third quarter worth $100,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXC stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 203,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.49. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

