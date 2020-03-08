Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $4.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.61. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $3.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $16.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.37 to $17.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.25 to $21.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

LRCX stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.41. 2,048,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.27. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,622 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

