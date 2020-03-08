Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $793.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report $793.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $764.73 million to $828.57 million. Lennox International reported sales of $756.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LII. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.36.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $260.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.71 and a 200 day moving average of $245.85. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $225.07 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total value of $252,059.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,288.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,582 shares of company stock valued at $901,930. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennox International by 37.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lennox International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

