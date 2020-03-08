Analysts Expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will announce $4.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.34 billion. Mastercard posted sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $19.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.45 billion to $22.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $287.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $1,737,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,754,179,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,014,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

