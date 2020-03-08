Analysts Expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $13.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.33 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $12.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $70.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.05 billion to $71.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $73.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.76 billion to $74.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,085,000 after acquiring an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

