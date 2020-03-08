Analysts Expect Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.44. Rexnord also reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RXN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $4,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,002 shares of company stock valued at $15,059,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Rexnord by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexnord stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $24.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

