Ankr Price Tops $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Coinsuper, IDEX and CoinExchange. Ankr has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitMax, Coinsuper, Huobi Korea, Bgogo, Bithumb, Upbit, Coinone, Binance DEX, Coinall, Bitinka, ABCC, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

