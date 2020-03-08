Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on AM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

NYSE AM opened at $4.18 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 44.80% and a positive return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.43%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $589,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

