Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will report sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.33 billion. AON posted sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $11.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair raised AON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.88.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,562,882.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $214.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. AON has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $238.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

