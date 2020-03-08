Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $17,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of AON from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AON from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.88.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.81. 1,492,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,229. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

