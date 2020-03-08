apM Coin (APM) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00006778 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $18.62 million and approximately $14.39 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars.

