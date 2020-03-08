Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Alley Co LLC

Alley Co LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,436 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.7% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $289.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

