Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $289.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

