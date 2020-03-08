Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $259,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after acquiring an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $289.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,264.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

