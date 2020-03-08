Aragon Price Hits $1.33 on Major Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00014596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, AirSwap and Bitfinex. Aragon has a market capitalization of $43.69 million and approximately $304,815.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,814,628 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liqui, HitBTC, AirSwap, GOPAX, Bitfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

