Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

ARCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Arco Platform by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of ARCE opened at $51.76 on Friday. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -79.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

