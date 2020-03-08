Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 2,080.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681,165 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.01% of Arco Platform worth $31,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,243,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,760 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCE. ValuEngine raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $51.76 on Friday. Arco Platform Ltd has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

