Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 178,756 Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,756 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.59% of Radius Health worth $24,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Radius Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Radius Health by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Radius Health by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDUS. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine cut Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of RDUS opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.20. Radius Health Inc has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $29.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.20. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. The firm had revenue of $55.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Health Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

