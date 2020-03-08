Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 57,098 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.73% of Donaldson worth $53,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426,465 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $58.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

