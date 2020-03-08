Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 301,206 Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.99% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,559.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRNS opened at $76.15 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

