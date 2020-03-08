Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires Shares of 602,157 Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 602,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,749,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,253,000 after buying an additional 170,843 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,031,000 after buying an additional 123,864 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 656,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,625,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.06. Lamar Advertising Co has a fifty-two week low of $74.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

