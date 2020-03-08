Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 124,963 Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,963 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.31% of Glaukos worth $65,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

GKOS stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.04. Glaukos Corp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.51%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

