Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 159,563 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,563 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.24% of Aramark worth $25,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

In other Aramark news, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

