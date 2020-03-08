Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 25,694 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,930,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.57% of Delphi Technologies worth $50,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLPH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLPH shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE:DLPH opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. Delphi Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. Research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.