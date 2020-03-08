Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 30,424 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,424 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.83% of LiveRamp worth $26,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,610,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,830,000 after purchasing an additional 311,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after purchasing an additional 141,975 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. First Analysis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

NYSE RAMP opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. LiveRamp Holdings has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260 in the last 90 days. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

