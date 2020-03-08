Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 355,078 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,078 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.16% of Radware worth $26,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 167.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Radware by 7.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

RDWR stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Radware had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.