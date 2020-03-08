Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys New Position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 295,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.48% of Beyond Meat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $303,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,734 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,046 shares of company stock worth $5,028,730 in the last 90 days.

Shares of BYND opened at $96.09 on Friday. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.54.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

