Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 107.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,451 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $61,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $191.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.79. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $154.16 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

