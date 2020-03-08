Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Holdings in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 467.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514,044 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.76% of Veracyte worth $51,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,480,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,541,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 289,015 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,053,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 289,015 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Veracyte by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 564,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 279,877 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $23.91 on Friday. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average of $26.16.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on VCYT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $577,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

