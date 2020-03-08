Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 449,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.36% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $30,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 185,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,611,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $309,138.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $136,974.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,430 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,122 shares of company stock worth $1,135,631 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.65 million, a PE ratio of 83.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.13. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

