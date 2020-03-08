Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $43.25 Million Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,223 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.84% of Floor & Decor worth $43,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,662,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,086,000 after purchasing an additional 299,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after purchasing an additional 118,172 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,875,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,574,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,671,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 13,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $659,287.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,623.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.