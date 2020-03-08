Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,239 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Netflix were worth $65,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 695.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 28,747.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

NFLX opened at $368.97 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

