Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,374 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.95% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $48,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $42.70 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $62.03.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.