Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $28.38 Million Investment in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 213,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,378,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.09% of Ingersoll-Rand as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.94.

IR opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.40. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,966. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

