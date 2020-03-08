Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 51,744 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $34,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Savior LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.21. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $166.57 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

