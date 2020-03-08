Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 867,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,522,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.31% of CMS Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.