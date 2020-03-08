Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.13% of Dollar Tree worth $29,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $80.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.